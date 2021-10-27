Where Do You Stand? New Research Indicates 50% Of Coupled-Up U.S. Adults Share Their Passwords With Bae

Do you know your partner’s passwords? Apparently, most couples in America do.

In this new era of social media, when many are finding it nearly impossible to take part in a lasting relationship, faithfulness is a real concern. Now that there are online betrayals to worry about, on top of real-life situationships, loyalty seems more fragile than ever at times. It’s no wonder over 50% of U.S. adults in relationships know all, or at least some, of their partner’s online login information.

Is loyalty the concern, or are these couples simply sharing? We’re not sure, but either way, new research from NordPass sheds some light on how social media and online banking information are handled by coupled-up Americans. Here are some interesting finds in NordPass’ study (conducted in the U.S. and Germany):

In the U.S., 50% of women and 53% of men know their partner’s passwords, with 21% of those surveyed (both men and women) noting that they know all of their partner’s passwords. Just above 40% of the respondents reported that they know their kids’ passwords.

On average, men are more worried about such access. A fifth of men are concerned about their partner getting access to their online banking, email, or social media accounts, while — quite naturally — 69% are worried about a hacker getting access to their phone.

Just over 20% of men are also worried about their kids getting access to their browsing history, while only 9% of women are concerned about that.

In the U.S., 36% of women would be interested in seeing their kids’ social media accounts rather than their partner’s.

When it comes to privacy, 15% of women and 20% of men named online banking as their number one priority, closely followed by email and social media accounts.

Also, 22% of women and 18% of men said that if they had access to other people’s social media, without their knowledge, they would still look. Why are we not surprised?

Hit us up and chime in on where you stand. Would you like access to your partner’s accounts? Is it a dealbreaker? Would you mind sharing your own passwords? Let us know.