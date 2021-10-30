You Can Bid On Trucks From Kanye West’s Wyoming Fleet Of Ford Vehicles

Kanye West’s divorce from his Wyoming property is becoming more of a reality.

He’s now decided to put all of his vehicles up for sale via Musser Bros. Auctions after he unloaded them to his local Ford dealer in Cody. The Chicago-born rapper is getting rid of his a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, a 2019 F-150 Raptor, an XLT Max edition 2020 Ford Expedition, and a Limited Stealth edition 2020 Ford Expedition, reports TMZ. For the past few years, most have been a staple of the property and were featured in his music videos accompanying his 2018 album Ye.

Just three weeks ago, West decided it was time to unload all of his acres in Wyoming by listing Monster Lake Ranch for $11 million. The steep price makes sense because it’s less like a home and more like a campus since it features eight lodging units, two freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, meeting facilities, and barns.

With the sale underway, Ye won’t be living too far from his estranged wife and four kids since he dropped $57.3 million on a 4,000-square-foot concrete-heavy beach house in Malibu, California in September that was designed by award-winning architect Tadao Ando.

“Sold by retired Wall Street financier Richard Sachs, best known as the ex-boyfriend of Ashley Olson, the Malibu property last transferred for just $1.9 million in 2003. Beginning in the mid-aughts, Sachs spent millions, and seven years of planning and construction, to build a hulking three-story house that more closely resembles a military-grade bunker than it does an ordinary home,” reports Dirt. “The structure reportedly required 1,200 tons of poured concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 pylons driven 60 feet into the ground, supporting the monstrously heavy house from sinking into the sand.”

Happy bidding if you’re in the market to buy a truck.