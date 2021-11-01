Baltimore Raven Linebacker Malik Harrison Shot In Leg By Stray Bullet

The Baltimore Ravens may be enjoying their bye week, but the fun just came to an end.

Linebacker Malik Harrison was enjoying his time off Sunday when attending a gathering in his native Cleveland –possibly for Halloween– when he was shot in his left leg by a stray bullet. Luckily the injury was none life-threatening, and the 23-year-old is scheduled to return back to Baltimore Monday after being treated at a local hospital in Cleveland.

The Ravens released a statement regarding their 2020 third-round pick, saying, “On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today.”

Harrison’s been producing on the turf by starting in five out of the seven games this season, recording22 combined tackles. He’s an all-around athlete since he played basketball and football in high school, where he was diverse enough to play quarterback, wide receiver, running back, linebacker, and safety. However, he was committed to football by the time he decided to attend Ohio State in 2016.

The Ravens (5-2) are atop the AFC North and look to solidify that ranking with a contest against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday– but it is still unknown if Harrison’s injury will prevent him from suiting up for week 8.