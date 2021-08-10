Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Still Vaccine-Hesitant Even After Getting COVID… Twice

Yet another celebrity is feeling iffy about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This time, it’s Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is still unsure if he wants to get the jab despite the NFL’s strict coronavirus ramifications. During a chat with the media after Monday’s practice, Jackson made the confession after being asked if he’d think about getting the vaccine.

“I just got off the COVID list,” Jackson said. “I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We’ll go from there.”

But he didn’t completely shut out the idea.

“We’ll see,” Jackson said. “Talking to the doctors. We’ll see.”

The 24-year-old’s decision to not get vaccinated is a bit more complicated than most because he was infected with COVID-19… twice– the second time coming right before the NFL pre-season began.

“Again?! It was crazy,” he said soon after finding out he’d been infected again, reported NFL.com. “I was heartbroken. Because I wasn’t looking forward to that at all, right before camp, it was like ‘not again. Not right now.’ But it’s over with.”

Jackson revealed that despite being extremely tired while suffering from the second bout of the virus, he most missed the camaraderie of being with his fellow Baltimore Ravens.

“When I was at home, I wasn’t doing too good because I was missing my guys,” he admitted. “It was like, man, I need to get back out there with my guys.”

Despite people like Jackson, Kirk Cousins –who’d rather set up plexiglass wherever he sits–, Cam Newton and others, an overwhelming 85% of NFL players have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 14 of the 32 teams having vaccination rates of over 90%.

Twitter is scratching its head at the fact that someone who contracted COVID twice in 8 months is still unsure if they want a vaccine.

Check out some of the best reactions in the gallery below: