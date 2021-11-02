Tupac’s Estate Announces Immersive Museum Experience ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’ [Details]

This January, Tupac’s estate will celebrate the late legend in a beautiful way.

An “immersive, fully thought-provoking” museum experience titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’ was announced today. According to Complex, the exhibit is “the brainchild of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs Nwaka Onwusa, director Jeremy Hodges, and his firm Project Art Collective.”

The “part art installation, part sensory experience” will reportedly feature never-before-seen artifacts from Tupac’s iconic career, and more.

“It is a privilege to be a part of such a monumental project,” Hodges said via press release. “Tupac Shakur was my Malcolm; he was my Martin, and to build an experience that honors such a prolific man, cannot be summed up in words. We wanted to create a memorable experience that will inspire you to be better than when you walked in, all while leaving you with the knowledge that he was a true revolutionary spirit.”

“Tupac Shakur was without a doubt one of the most important artists of his generation, transforming culture through his music and ideas,” added vice chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, Steve Berman. “Wake Me When I’m Free honors Tupac’s extraordinary contributions and I know I speak for the entire Interscope and Universal Music Group family that we are so proud to be able to collaborate with our partners to bring this incredible exhibit to life.”

Wake Me When I’m Free pre-sale tickets will be available Nov. 9 at 1pm ET, with the event premiering in L.A. on January 22 before hitting other cities. More details and ticket info HERE.