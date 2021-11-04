Damian Lillard Details Private Meeting With LeBron James At Cali Mansion During Offseason

There’s no question that this past NBA offseason saw tons of moves.

The Brooklyn Nets became even more bolstered on their journey to reach a title, and the Los Angeles Lakers added a few all-stars to boot. But one superstar that fans thought might actually leave the city he’s been loyal to for almost a decade is Dame Lillard. Lillard’s been supported for a long time in Rip City, but after getting sent home in the first round for the fourth time in five years, no one would be too angry if he decided to explore other endeavors.

In a new piece by Yahoo Sports, Lillard reveals that while shooting a music video in Cali over the summer, he had a lunch meeting with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the former’s Brentwood mansion.

At the meeting to “talk shop” all three ballers sat rooftop and indulged in Italian salad, pasta, and rosé wine to talk about the past season’s experiences.

“‘ Bron asked what I was thinking with my situation, and I told him what I’m telling you: that I just want to be in a position to win it all,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “He painted the picture to me that if I were to leave, the situation could look like this. He didn’t tell me to come to L.A., and he didn’t say anything to me that I didn’t already know other than what it could look like. I told him, ‘I know if I were to play with y’all, I know it would work out because of my skill set,’ and who I am and who they are.”

During the 90-minute conversation, Lillard made it clear that he had no intention of joining a superteam.

“I was just saying, I don’t know if this is the route I wanted to go,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “And that was pretty much how the conversation went.”

In the end, of course, Lillard stuck with Portland as the Lakers added insult to injury with players like Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, and Rajon Rondo.