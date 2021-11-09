Rick Ross Copped A Million Dollar Atlanta Mansion… Just So He Could “Ride By It Every Day”

Rick Ross has had a stellar 2021 so far and is getting involved in all kinds of deals, ranging anywhere from books to cannabis to chicken. But real estate has consistently been one of Rozay’s longtime interests, and he appeared on the premiere episode of REVOLT’s new series Assets Over Liabilities to share that he once spent seven figures on a property for the sole purpose of driving past it.

“Homes was something I was always fascinated about, so me and my homies started coming up to Atlanta. We used to ride by here all the time [we would pull over] and just be like God damn,” Ross shared. “After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million-dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was.”

Rozay is no stranger to splurging big on property. In March, he spent $3.5 million in cash to acquire a 2.3-acre Broward County estate from former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire. However, the crown jewel of Ross’ real estate portfolio is his 254-acre estate in Fayetteville, GA, which he refers to as “The Promise Land.”

With its 12 bedrooms spread throughout a palatial 45,000 square-foot mansion, the place was converted into the home of Zamunda’s King Jaffe and Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America. Ross dropped some financial gems about some missteps the previous owner committed and how renting out the home was one way to make “The Promise Land” work for him.

“The homie that owned this [estate] before me made $50 million a night. $550,000,000 plus came through his hands. What’s going to separate me from the mistakes homie made?” the artist said. “I began going down my mental list, ‘Well here’s what I’m going to do different.'”

Check out the video below for the full interview between Rick Ross and the hosts of the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, as they talk about his past money moves and how he plans to grow his empire in the future.