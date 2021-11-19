STREAMED: French Montana Returns With “They Got Amnesia,” Bryson Tiller Gets You In The Holiday Spirit With “A Different Christmas,” & More

Cardi B & Various Artists — Bruised

Halle Berry teams up with Cardi B for the official soundtrack to her new film, Bruised. The latter co-executive produced the movie’s soundtrack, full of some of music’s biggest names.

Cardi herself stars in the opening single, “Bet It.” Saweetie (“Attitude”), Latto (“The Fuck”), City Girls (“Scared”), and Young M.A. (“No Mercy”) are among the LP’s other guests. The project also includes Baby Tate, Flo Milli, and H.E.R., among others.

“When I thought of what would be the voice that would be the pinnacle of what this soundtrack could be, of course I thought of the queen,” Halle told Billboard. “Like who wouldn’t want to have a Cardi B song and have her voice and have her talents on their debut?”

Cardi B gushed about the project during the aforementioned interview. “I was like ‘Oh my gosh, is this happening? Is this the real Halle Berry? She knows me, she likes me, she loves me,’” she explained. Listen to the soundtrack below.

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists — The Algorithm

After joining Def Jam Recordings as an executive consultant, Snoop Dogg unleashes a compilation project, The Algorithm as his first move in the new role.

Fans got a taste of the new album with its single, “Murder Music” featuring Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, and Benny The Butcher. Snoop also joins his Mount Rushmore group members Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short on “Big Subwoofer.”

But there’s even more star power here. Veteran emcees like Method Man, Redman, Fabulous, Jadakiss, and Wiz Khalifa are among the guests. Rising artists D Smoke, Blxst, and Bino Rideaux are also among the featured acts.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” Snoop said in a statement about the offering. “[It has] so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

Tha Doggfather recently said that the new role is meant “to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars.” Listen to The Algorithm below.

French Montana — They Got Amnesia

French Montana sends out a reminder with his newest album, They Got Amnesia. The star-studded 21-track project — if one includes the bonus track — features some of the game’s biggest names.

To celebrate the album, French unleashed his latest single, “Handstand” featuring Doja Cat and Saweetie. A video for the song is expected in the coming days, according to a label press release.

But the album also includes guest appearances from Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, and Fabulous, among others. It also features Moneybagg Yo, Latto, Ty Dolla $ign, Fivio Foreign, and John Legend.

Montana says that this LP is important to him. “This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me,” he said. “God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know They Got Amnesia.”

Listen to They Got Amnesia below.

Bryson Tiller — A Different Christmas

Bryson Tiller celebrates A Different Christmas with the release of his new holiday-themed project. The 7-song effort includes collaborations with a slew of stars, including Justin Bieber and Poo Bear on “lonely christmas.”

The rest of the offering features Kiana Ledé on “presents,” Tayla Parson “ain’t a lonely christmas song,” and Halo on “winter wonderland.”

Tiller announced the EP with a statement. “Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys,” he said. “This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.”

He went on to say this was especially important for those who are spending the holiday season on their own, as some of the song titles suggest. “Happy Holidays from me to you, especially if you’re spending them alone,” he added.

Stream A Different Christmas below.