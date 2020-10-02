STREAMED: YG Keeps It Real On “MY LIFE 4HUNNID,” Bryson Tiller Returns With “Anniversary” & More

YG — MY LIFE 4HUNNID

YG turns his slogan into an album title. Just one year after dropping 4Real 4Real, YG is back with his fifth album, MY LIFE 4HUNNID.

As usual, the California spitter taps some big names for the project, including Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Tyga, Lil Tjay, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lil Mosey. He also nabs Lethal, Swish, Franchise, and Ice-Berg on the production side, among others.

The “FDT” MC has been outspoken about the LP’s influences. During a recent interview with Apple Music, he explained how the late Tupac Shakur inspired a bulk of MY LIFE 4HUNNID.

“This album was highly influenced by Tupac,” he said, according to Rap-Up. “This is as far as the space I’m in and what I’m dealing with in life. He went through a lot of the stuff that I’m dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up. I was playing with a lot of that type of sway of Tupac.”

The Compton spitter also went on to say that the project is introspective for many reasons. “I got some slaps and some bops that’s going to make you move but I really couldn’t make that music in these times,” he shared. “I had nothing to do but just think about real stuff that I’m dealing with because we didn’t have nothing to go run to, to forget about it or act like it’s not happening. The club isn’t open, you can’t go nowhere. I’m in a house reflecting on my life.”

Listen to MY LIFE 4HUNNID below.

21 Savage & Metro Boomin — Savage Mode II

21 Savage and Metro Boomin are back for more. Four years after making waves with Savage Mode, the duo returns with the long-awaited sequel. Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy are among the stars on the project, but they’re joined by a surprise Hollywood guest.

Venerated actor Morgan Freeman makes multiple appearances on the album. He opens the project by describing the union of Savage and Boomin. “Great men with great ideals can be separated by hundreds or even thousands of miles and still be in the same place,” he says. “They can be years or even generations apart in age and yet somehow find themselves on the exact same page.”

Later, Freeman returns to discuss the differences between snitches and rats on an interlude. “Snitches and rats are not the same thing / Let me break it down to make sure y’all see what I mean,” he says. Later, he adds: “At least a snitch is human, but a rat is a fucking rat, period.”

Since the original Savage Mode, 21 has released 2017’s Issa Album and 2018’s I Am > I Was. In between those projects, Savage also teamed up with Metro and Offset on 2017’s Without Warning.

Fans may recall the original Savage Mode for its hits, including “No Heart” and “X” featuring Future. Check out the sequel below.

Bryson Tiller — Anniversary

Exactly five years after dropping TRAPSOUL and one week after releasing its deluxe edition, Bryson Tiller unleashes his third studio album, Anniversary.

Pen Griffey mostly handles the album on his own but he did call on longtime friend Drake for an assist on “Outta Time.” “Big thanks to the homie Drake for coming thru for the Anniversary album,” Tiller said in a statement to fans via Twitter. “One of the first people to believe in what i was doing! i’ll never forget this day fam. OVO always forever.”

Back in 2016, Pen Affleck spoke on the importance of Drizzy’s cosign early in his career. “I just feel like he makes the best music, quality-wise and everything-wise, basically,” he told Rolling Stone. “For him to reach out early in my career and say that he likes my music was crazy for me. I was shocked. He gave me the nod, so I would say that was the most surprising.”

With Anniversary out, Bryson seemed to promise another album later this year. “Far from finished,” he tweeted. “See you later this Fall.” For now, stream Anniversary below.

Westside Gunn — Who Made the Sunshine

Westside Gunn has had a prolific year with a series of releases, including Pray for Paris and FLYGOD is an Awesome God II. Now, the Griselda MC is back with another project: Who Made the Sunshine.

The new album features a who’s who of legendary rap artists, including Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, The Roots’ Black Thought, and a double dose of Slick Rick. Griselda representers Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Armani Caesar all make appearances, along with frequent collaborator Keisha Plum.

Boldy James, Flee Lord, AA Rashid, Stove God Cooks, and more lend their voices to the project as well. Meanwhile, The Alchemist, Beat Butcha and Daringer handle a bulk of the production. In many ways, this is more of what fans have come to expect from the Buffalo star and Gunn says that’s by design.

“I’m not going to anybody else’s world,” he told EW recently. “I’m going to make people come to mine. I’ve never switched up…. I still to this day, have not been on the radio and don’t even care to.”

Stream Who Made the Sunshine below.

A$AP Ferg feat. Monica — “Big A$AP”

A$AP Ferg makes his status as a member of the A$AP Mob clear on his new release, “Big A$AP.” Featuring Monica, the new song comes in the wake of reports that some members of the A$AP crew tried to kick him out of the squad.

“How you gonna kick a leader of A$AP out?” Ferg raps on the track. Elsewhere, he explains how he’s maneuvered through a sea of doubts throughout his career. “My step mother told my brother that I couldn’t do it / He wouldn’t be as big as Rocky when it comes to music / But I didn’t listen to her…I just put the odds against me and risen through it.”

“I’ma keep rising to the top and I’ma give you what I got,” Monica sings on the track. “I’ma keep rising to the top / And I’ma make it hot / I’ma keep rising to the top / And we gon’ give you what we got.”

Ferg added the song to Floor Seats II on streaming platforms as a deluxe bonus. Ferg dropped the new album last week, featuring Nicki Minaj, Marilyn Manson, Tyga, Mulatto, Lil Wayne, and more. Stream “Big A$AP” below.