National HBCU Football Rankings 11.15.21

HBCU Football is one of the most important parts of Black college culture. The pride that exudes from your team having a successful season can empower trash talk amongst your friends for a full 365 days.

Everyone wants that title of being considered the best HBCU program in the sport. But sadly, everyone can’t have it.

After watching nearly a full season of spirited HBCU football, we have decided to rank the top teams and measure them against each other.

Here are our National HBCU Football rankings.

*These rankings will be updated weekly until the final games are played on both the D1 & D2 level*

10. South Carolina State

The Bulldogs took an L to North Carolina A&T over the weekend on their home field which is the reason why they dropped in this week’s rankings. Despite the loss, South Carolina State received great news on Saturday. They learned during the middle of the game that they are the MEAC champions and will represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl this year. However, they’ll have to play better than what they did on Saturday if they want to hold that trophy in Atlanta.

9. North Carolina A&T

The Aggies will be the first to admit that this hasn’t been a great season for them. But if you really wanted to be petty you could say that North Carolina A&T is still the MEAC champions since they beat the two top teams in the MEAC this season during their first season in the Big South Conference. They played one of their best games of the season in Orangeburg when they beat South Carolina State and that’s why they find themselves in the 9th spot.

8. Alcorn State

Alcorn State had arguably the most impressive win of the weekend. They beat Prairie View who was undefeated in the conference coming into that matchup. If it wasn’t for their slow start they could have easily been in the SWAC championship discussion outright. Now, they’ll have to get some help and hope for another Prairie View loss to get a chance at the SWAC Championship game.

7. Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M has one of the best offenses in all of HBCU football. Quarterback Aqeel Glass could easily be drafted to the NFL this upcoming spring. If you pull up to an Alabama A&M game, you know you are going to get a show.

6. Fayetteville State/Savannah State

Both of these schools had outstanding seasons this year which is why they are tied for the sixth spot. Savannah State ended their year with one conference loss and Fayetteville state made it to the CIAA conference title game before suffering their first conference defeat. The simple fact is that both of these schools were just the second-best teams in their respective conferences and they should be proud of that.

5. Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M took an L this weekend to Alcorn State so that’s why they dropped in this week’s standings. Alcorn State is playing well down the stretch of the season so the loss isn’t that surprising. The 31-29 loss in Lorman, Mississippi puts more pressure on Prairie View to handle business against Mississippi Valley State in a couple of weeks because if they lose that game then Alcorn State would go to the SWAC Championship.

4. Albany State

Albany State convincingly captured the SIAC championship over the weekend by smacking down Miles College 31-0. They’ve been arguably the most impressive D2 team in all of HBCU football this season and now they’ll go into the NCAA D2 playoffs with a chance to make some noise.

3. Florida A&M

The Rattlers did what they needed to do against Arkansas Pine Bluff to move up in the HBCU rankings. Even though UAPB isn’t a good team this year, Florida A&M refused to play games with them and stomped them 37-7. Willie Simmons has gotten his team to buy in and they deserve this third overall ranking.

2. Jackson State

Jackson State had a pretty bad scare in Baton Rouge this weekend. Southern played well and was leading the Tigers until a late-game touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to Malachi Wideman sealed the victory for Jackson State. The win puts Jackson State in the SWAC championship game with a chance to play in the Celebration Bowl.

1.Bowie State

Bowie State captured their third straight CIAA football title over the weekend. The Bulldogs beat Fayetteville State 17-7 and finished an undefeated season in conference play. They are arguably the best pound-for-pound HBCU football team in the nation.