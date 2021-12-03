Gift God: DJ Khaled Rings In His 46th Birthday With Blinged Out Green Rolex From Drake

D

J Khaled partied it up for his 46th birthday over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Hip-Hop entrepreneur received a “timely” present from Drake in honor of their upcoming collaboration and to celebrate the CEO of We The Best Music Group on another one of his trips around the sun, too, so Khaled posted the unboxing of his gift on Twitter.

“Oh sh*t, I’m on some Drake sh*t,” Khaled exclaimed as he showed off a sparkly Rolex watch from Pristine Jewelers. “Yo, Drake! This some Drake sh*t. Drake, you started this crazy sh*t, you know that, right? All these green diamonds and sh*t!”

Drizzy is an avowed fan of high-end timepieces, and he loves to collect them and gift his friends with them for their birthdays. “I appreciate everything,” Khaled graciously continued to say. He then revealed that he and the 6 God have a new project on the way. “I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon,” he said. “This shit sounds crazy too, the vocals are in.”

Many of Khaled’s music friends were in attendance, including Diddy, Timbaland, Fat Joe. But the very man who blessed Khaled with the watch interestingly couldn’t make it there in-person that night, so they spoke via FaceTime instead. Drizzy later went on his IG stories to publicly send more love to his buddy.

“Happy birthday, more life my brother,” Drake wrote. “This pic sums up how much we stress each other 😂😂😂 but we all love you so much thank you for the memories @djkhaled.”

It must be nice to have Drake as a good friend.

Photo: John Shearer/BBMA2017 / Getty