Off-White Stores Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh Worldwide

The unexpected passing of Virgil Abloh is still reverberating throughout the fashion and Hip-Hop world. The Off-White CEO and founder’s stores worldwide have been honoring the multi-hyphenate creative with installations.

Abloh founded Off-White in 2012, and has become a proper, Milan-based luxury fashion house.

“In a world where kindness is rare, where hierarchies still carry weight and where fashion can change the rules but sometimes ends up creating new ones, there was you,” wrote the Off-White brand in a statement. “Your extended family is heartbroken. We will miss you, Virgil. Your words constantly inspired us and gave us the courage to dare, to dream, to create. We’ll miss your WhatsApp messages, your laugh, your pure soul. We love you, Virgil.”

Virgil Abloh passed away on Sunday, November 28 after privately battling a rare form of cancer for two years.

The installations across the Tokyo, London, Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul, Miami and New York City stores feature stunning flower arrangements as well as graffiti artwork. Peep the tributes below.

Rest in powerful peace.