Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell & More Attend Louis Vuitton Show Honoring Virgil Abloh

A fitting farewell for the late designer.

Louis Vuitton’s first-ever U.S. fashion show turned out to be a touching tribute to Off-White founder Virgil Abloh just days after his tragic passing after a lengthy private battle with a rare form of cancer. The event that showcased menswear served as the unofficial kickoff for Art Basel saw guests ferried to the island chosen by the fashion house to host the star-studded event.

There was plenty of star power in attendance showcasing just how beloved the multi-hyphenated creative was in all aspects of the entertainment world and fashion industry. Abloh’s mentor and friend Kanye West, his daughter North, and soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian were in attendance. Pharrell, model Bella Hadid, Maluma, Joe Jonas, Don C, and more arrived via sleek LV monogrammed silver speedboats. Kid Cudi, A$AP Nast, Quavo, and Offset were on hand and walked in the fashion show. Cudi would later team up with Erykah Badu to perform at the after-party, where she yelled “Hey Virgil” at the start of her set and later adding “we want to see you fly.”

Guests were greeted by a 30-foot life-like rainbow sculpture of Abloh wearing shades and holding an LV-branded vinyl record case while looking to the sky. A giant, red LV monogrammed hot air balloon graced the sky while attendees could hear Abloh’s voice in the background.

Louis Vuitton’s CEO Michael Burke revealed he spoke with Abloh’s wife and that his family wanted the show to go on. Burke also noted that he talked to the designer on Saturday night (Nov.28), sharing the inspiration behind the fashion show describing it as a coming of age of sorts because “inspiring and empowering younger generations defined who he was.”

“We had imagined it all, and he was distraught not to be here in person,” Burke added.

Following the fashion show that saw models rocking looks that played on Abloh’s playful, colorful and vibrant personality, guests were treated to a drone display that saw red lights in the sky take on numerous shapes before saying, “Virgil was here.”

The fashion show was a touching but somber tribute to the fashion legend.

You can peep the tribute video and more photos from the show below.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty