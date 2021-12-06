12.6.21 National HBCU Football Rankings

HBCU Football is one of the most important parts of Black college culture. The pride that exudes from your team having a successful season can empower trash talk amongst your friends for a full 365 days.

Everyone wants that title of being considered the best HBCU program in the sport. But sadly, everyone can’t have it.

After watching nearly a full season of spirited HBCU football, we have decided to rank the top teams and measure them against each other.

Here are our National HBCU Football rankings.

*These rankings will be updated weekly until the final games are played on both the D1 & D2 level*

Alcorn State

Alcorn State ended their season with a 6-5 overall record. The Braves’ season was as inconsistent as they come. They were hot and cold all season. They ended the year with losses to Southern, Bethune Cookman, and Jackson State. They’ll try to rebound next year with a great season and get back to the dominant SWAC program that they are used to being.

Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M fell convincingly to Jackson State in the SWAC championship game this past weekend. This is why they’ve fallen in this week’s rankings. Prairie View had a solid season this year even though things didn’t turn out how they wanted to finish the season. Even though Head Coach Eric Dooley is leaving to coach Southern, Prairie View should be able to regroup for next season.

Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M finished their year with a respectable 7-3 overall record and 5-3 in conference play. They were hurt by the fact that they had Jackson State and FAMU in their division. The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Aqeel Glass who is the Offensive Player of the Year in the SWAC and will likely be an NFL draft pick in the Spring. I firmly believe that they had one of the most explosive HBCU offenses that we’ve seen in recent memory.

South Carolina State

South Carolina State captured the MEAC championship with a win over Norfolk State in their last game a few weeks ago. The Bulldogs finished the season undefeated in conference play and are the undisputed MEAC champions. South Carolina State will represent the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State in Atlanta on December 18.

Savannah State

Savannah State had a fantastic season this year. They finished their year with only one conference loss and were undeniably the second-best team in the SIAC. They were consistent in many crucial parts of the game all season. It’ll be interesting to see how they respond in the 2022 season.

Fayetteville State

Fayetteville State was undefeated in the conference until the CIAA conference title game when they suffered their first conference defeat. They had an amazing season and showed that they had what it takes to be a strong HBCU football program this year. They had talent all over the field including defensive back Joshua Williams who will be the only division two player invited to the Senior Bowl and a likely NFL draft pick.

Albany State

Albany State has been one of the best D2 teams in all of HBCU football this season. They took the SIAC championship by smacking down Miles College 31-0. It was a dominant performance that proved their greatness. Unfortunately, the Golden Rams lost in the first round of the D2 playoffs in November.

Florida A&M

A couple of weeks ago, The Rattlers finished the season with an FCS playoff loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Despite the blowout loss that ended their year, FAMU had a great season. They completed their regular season with only one conference loss and a 9-3 overall record. If it wasn’t for that early year loss by one point to Jackson State the Rattlers would probably be in the Celebration Bowl right now.

Jackson State

Jackson State took care of Prairie View in the SWAC Championship 27-10 which shocked no one. The Tigers complete the season undefeated in the conference and with an 11-1 record overall. Jackson State will match up against South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on December 18 and get a chance to become the division one HBCU National Champions.

1.Bowie State

The Bulldogs lost to Valdosta State 41-17 in the D2 playoffs this weekend. Bowie State ends their season after advancing to the Super Region II Final for the very first time in school history. The Bulldogs finish the year as arguably the best team in HBCU football. Bowie State captured their third straight CIAA football title earlier this year and finished the season undefeated in conference play.