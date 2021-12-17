The 5 Best Sports Betting Sites In America

Sponsored by Volvo

Online sports betting is scheduled to be available in New York early in 2022, giving millions of residents of the Empire State one less reason to slum it over to “Dirty Jersey” to get their gambling fix. This is a major win for the sports betting enthusiast who are sick of making the reverse commute into the Garden State. However, it’s an even bigger win for the legions of New Yorkers who have patiently waited for the opportunity to place their first legitimate wager with an online sportsbook in the United States (to say nothing of the tourists that can add to their fun by placing a live wager during intermission of their first Broadway play).

With seventeen other states already offering various levels of online sports betting, New Yorkers are now in the unusual position of trying to catch up to a recent trend as opposed to being trailblazers. But with nine operators preparing to open shop in the coming weeks, New Yorkers – like most other Americans wading into the online sports betting waters for the first time – will be easily overwhelmed by the volume of quality options in the space.

To help the novice sports bettor more easily navigate online space, here are five of the best sports betting sites available.

PointsBet

If you’re looking for a less traditional sports betting platform that offers a unique way to potentially boost your winnings, then PointsBet is the site for you. Their ‘Points Betting’ system allows users to increase their winnings as the margin of victory on their wager increases. But just as with any risky endeavor, this feature can amplify your losses as well.

For those looking to dip their toes in the sports betting waters, PointsBet also offers more traditional sports betting.

When factoring in their range of futures markets, opportunities to increase betting odds, and a straightforward parlay betting system PointsBet is a solid choice for first-time online sports bettors.

FanDuel Sportsbook

If you’re even vaguely familiar with daily fantasy sports (DFS), then the FanDuel name should be very familiar to you. They were one of the first major players in the daily fantasy space and have quickly emerged as a powerhouse in the online sports betting world.

As they’ve done with DFS, FanDuel Sportsbook has distinguished itself by offering a variety of different types of wagers for bettors to take advantage of, with numerous pre-game, in-game and futures bets being available.

When it comes to online gambling of any kind, sign-up bonuses and other promotions are the best way to keep users engaged, and FanDuel clearly recognizes this. Again, following the model that they established with their daily fantasy site, FanDuel gives users the opportunity to get maximum ROI (that’s Return on Investment for your non-finance folks) by offering generous deposit bonuses and opportunities to boost your betting odds.

If you’ve dabbled in daily fantasy sports before but are new to the world of online sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook is a great place to start.

DraftKings Sportsbook

Even those who aren’t familiar with daily fantasy sports have at least heard of DraftKings if for no other reason than their massive marketing efforts. If you’ve watched a televised sporting event within the past five years, then it’s almost impossible to have missed a DK add.

But DraftKings didn’t become the king of DFS by being all flash and no substance. It established itself as the undisputed leader in daily fantasy by offering both a wider variety of game styles and more sports to compete in, and the same can be said for DraftKings’s online sportsbook. In addition to offering a myriad of options for live betting, DraftKings gives users the ability to bet on non-traditional “sports” like darts and billiards in addition to all the traditional sports.

With bonuses and promotions that stack up against most of its competitors, it won’t be long before DraftKings laps the field in the online sports betting world.

Caesars Sportsbook

To those familiar with brick-and-mortar casinos, the Caesars name is an institution. They’ve been in the gambling business since the late 60s and became a major player in online sports betting with the 2018 acquisition of William Hill’s sportsbook.

Because Caesars’s presence in the sports betting market was fueled by acquisition rather than innovation, they don’t stand out for having the slickest platform. But what Caesars lacks in creativity is more than made up for by its suite of killer promos, including perhaps the best sign-up bonus for first-time users in the United States.

Like most of its competitors, Caesars also offers generous odds boosters for certain wagers.

BetMGM

MGM is another brand familiar to bettors – and boxing fans – all over the world. And just like they’ve done with their physical resorts and casinos, MGM has taken a go-big-or-go-home approach to the online sports betting world, making BetMGM arguably the best online platform in America.

The design and functionality of the site are excellent, while the betting odds, the variety of sports on which to wager, and the types of bets available are as good as anyone in the industry. The icing on the cake, however, is the incredibly generous deposit bonuses and other promos offered to both the new and existing users.

All this combines to make BetMGM as attractive a destination for sports bettors as their namesake Las Vegas property once was for championship boxing matches.