Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches New Jewelry Collection And Online Shop

Frank Ocean is making sure we can all shine during the holiday season. His Homer brand has released a new collection that has all the high-end puppy feels.

As spotted on Hype Beast the new drop is a playful approach to man’s best friend. Aptly titled When a Dog Comes to Stay, his team has assembled a collection of rings, bracelets, chains, pendants and earrings. The pieces feature colorful enameled designs over sterling silver and 18 karat gold. Additionally, we get some extra sparkle via their domestically sourced diamonds. “When a Dog Comes to Stay explores the dog as a symbol of one that walks lighter. A sheepdog, an Akita and a bull terrier are rendered in pixels as if to simplify the qualities that make them our family. To the dog, it seems, loyalty is without thinking.”

To coincide with the drop the brand has also launched their e-commerce site. Each selection, which was designed in New York City and handmade in Italy, comes with a certificate of authenticity and is engraved with a unique serial number. The pieces start at around $700 but quickly soar to upwards of $30,000 or better with the bigger and more intricate designs.

You can shop the Homer When a Dog Comes to Stay jewelry collection here.

Photo: Homer