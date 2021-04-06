Aimé Leon Dore Founder Teddy Santis Named New Balance’s USA Creative Director

Two years ago, the Queens, NY-label Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance teamed up for the first time on a crisp, classy Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 997 Capsule Collection. After adding some jazz to the quintessential “Dad shoe” after a few more successfully received collabs, New Balance was finally able to entice ALD founder Teddy Santis enough to formally join the Boston-based sneaker giant as their Creative Director of New Balance MADE in USA.

“I was drawn to New Balance for the way it has built a business founded on values such as integrity and authenticity, rather than passing hype,” Santis said in his press release. “I see a tremendous opportunity to tell authentic stories with real people at the forefront, creating global campaigns that connect our core values with the world.”

“We are delighted to announce Teddy Santis as Creative Director of our MADE in USA franchise collection and together, define the future chapters of New Balance’s rich heritage in craftsmanship,” says Chris Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at New Balance. “MADE in USA is New Balance’s ultimate differentiator and the lifeblood of our brand’s authenticity in global style; it is most literally, the physical manifestation of what makes our brand unique.”

The MADE in USA collection is a series of premium New Balance footwear that has a minimum domestic value of 70 percent, and the shoes blend the brand’s various technologies with various looks that appeal to a wide variety of sneaker lovers. According to the latest information, Santis will officially take over the role at some point in 2022 and spice up the collection’s designs, but there has been no statement made as to what his new appointment means for ALD.

For New Balance’s Davis, though, Santis’ touch is exactly what will boost the profile of their MADE in USA collection and add to the brand’s cachet in the sneaker marketplace. “In collaborating with Teddy’s inspirational vision,” he said, “we have the opportunity to transcend the norms of the athletic industry and elevate the next generation of premium global product.”

“Thank you to the NB team for trusting me with what I believe is the soul of the brand,” captioned Santis on his own IG. “I look forward to sharing more behind this campaign and what it represents for our partnership.”