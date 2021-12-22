Jerry Lorenzo Teases New Fear Of God x adidas Collection

One of the game’s hottest designers seems to have another ace of his sleeve. Jerry Lorenzo is wearing what seems to be a piece from an upcoming Fear Of God x adidas collection.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Evansville, Indiana native pulled up to a recent Los Angeles Laker game. Seated in celebrity row he was spotted wearing a never seen before pastel yellow long sleeve hooded sweatshirt. On the chest, it reads “adidas” with “Fear Of God” right below it; all in sky blue font. Other than the standard pocket there are no other visible points of the difference to the piece but nevertheless, the sighting got a lot of hype beasts to stop in the middle of their scrolling on the explorer page.

Last year Lorenzo and his team secured a deal with the German apparel brand. According to the press release “Lorenzo will drive the creative and business strategy for adidas basketball globally. The alliance challenges and exists beyond traditional collaboration –– and is the truest and most honest form of both personal and business relationship” Additionally the partnership aims to “solidify the establishment and formation of the third pillar of the Fear of God house, Fear of God Athletics. The new pillar will focus on performance basketball and active lifestyle products that complete Fear of God’s triune nature and compliments the brand’s other two pillars, Essentials and Fear of God’s luxury mainline.”

At this time there is no release date in question for the yellow hoodie or the forthcoming FoG x adidas collection.

Photo: Edward Berthelot