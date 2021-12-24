Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Of Rihanna Looking Like A Hate Crime

Madame Tussauds needs to do better when it comes to their holiday offerings. Their idea of a Christmas Rihanna is all types of wrong.

As spotted on Huffington Post the museum chain needs to reevaluate several things going into 2022. This week they unveiled a wax figure of Rihanna in Berlin, Germany and they clearly missed the mark on several levels.

At first glance the rendering of the “Love On The Brain” singer missed the mark by a long shot as the statue doesn’t resemble her at all. The likeness, or lack there of, is like the sculptor had never had seen RiRi a day of their life. Or as one Twitter user wrote “Madame’s Rihanna wax figure looks like a white person with a nose that got sunburned but is on the road to recovery”.

On top of not resembling the superstar songstress at all, the attempt of styling her as Mrs. Claus was a major fail as well. The statue is wearing a one sleeve red velvet lingerie ensemble with white trimming. Additionally, she is sporting white stockings and red heels. While there is no denying that Rihanna is sex symbol the fit is downright trashy.

Naturally ,the feedback from her fans wasn’t very positive. “That horrible wax figure of Rihanna really made headlines here, they should fire whoever did that..” another Twitter user posted.

Rihanna has yet to respond to the wax figure fail.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby