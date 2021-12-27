Rumors of Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 5 Collaboration Surface

For those fans of the signature shoe for the premier NBA guard Penny Hardaway, reports of a rumored collaboration between Nike and fashion brand Stussy have caused a considerable buzz.

According to a report last Friday (December 24th), Stüssy is rumored to be at work with the athletic apparel giant to work on a special release of the Air Penny 5. The collab will reportedly celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first time the iconic signature shoe worn by Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s debut. Initially designed by former Nike lead designer Marc Dolce, the shoe will get a totally different look this time around.

The new Air Max Penny 5 includes design elements from previous releases, with the leather upper carrying the familiar Foamposite look in an overlay. Another throwback element included is the “1 Cent” logo that will be prominently branded on the sneaker’s tongue. The sole unit will feature the “Air” component at the heel of the shoe and a Zoom Air component at its front. This is topped off with the Air Max Penny 5 having a reimagined “Orlando” colorway using Black, varsity royal, and white.

The shoe is also rumored to come in a special box featuring the branding from both Stüssy and Nike. It’s another in a string of notable design partnerships for the Stüssy streetwear brand, which has teamed up with artists such as legendary Hip-Hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and G-Shock watches over its four decades of existence. As far as sneakers go, this is familiar territory as well – they’ve reimagined and released classics such as their Air Huarache, their Air Force 1s, and the Nike Dunk Lows.

The Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 5 is set to be retail for $170 and is expected to be released sometime next year with availability from their website and Nike.com.

Photo: Joe Murphy / Getty