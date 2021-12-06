Stussy Collaborates With Nike To Drop New Air Force 1 Mid In 2022

Stussy’s collaborations with Nike have been a hit amongst sneaker aficionados in the game and with their Air Force 1 Low’s and Air Zoom Spiridon Caged 2’s considered must-haves in many a sneaker collection, they’re ready to remix a sneaker silhouette that many have dismissed in recent years.

It looks like Stussy is ready to take the Air Force 1 Mid’s to new heights as they’ve given their stamp of approval to the often overlooked classic Nike silhouette. Draped in a black and white tumbled leather colorway, the mids bare the “Stussy” logo on the strap and tongue while the Stüssy branding is perforated on the toe box. To top off the design a double “S” pendant is stitched onto the heels of the kicks in case anyone walking behind you might not know these aren’t your average Air Force 1 Mid’s.

It’s the small details like this that does it for us.

No word on when these will drop other than it’ll be some time in 2022. Naturally these will more than likely be raffled off so get ready to take those L’s when the time comes. Just sayin.’