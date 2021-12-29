Cardi B Has Officially Launched Her Creator-Led Project with Playboy Magazine, CENTERFOLD

Cardi B officially kicked off her new project with Playboy, CENTERFOLD, and the Bronx-bred rapper is eager to usher the 68-year-old lifestyle brand into the age of Web3 as the initiative’s first Creative Director in Residence.

“Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered,” the 29-year-old performer said in a press release earlier this month. “They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Other celebs have begun working with Cardi B and have already joined CENTERFOLD as additional founding creators. The shortlist of names includes Lana Rhoades, Ana Foxxx, Mia Malkova, and more. But even though Playboy is famous for its place in adult entertainment, the platform is also open to influencers in music, fitness, and fashion as well.

“Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices, and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand,” said Ben Kohn, chief executive officer of PLBY Group. “I can’t wait to see what Cardi and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development, and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production.”

Along with personal access to your favorite personalities, the platform has plans to grow in different areas over time. Some of them are media distribution, blockchain technology, and merchandising.

“I also can’t think of a better creative visionary to partner with us on the launch of CENTERFOLD,” Kohn added. “CENTERFOLD will revolutionize the creator economy just as PLAYBOY magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago—and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era.”

CENTERFOLD is now live and reviewing applications for its inaugural batch of content creators. To learn more about the platform and how to join, click here.

Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment / Getty