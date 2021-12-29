‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is The Most Anticipated Film Of 2022, According To Fandango

Do y’all remember when the first Black Panther film came out in 2018, and we had already been hyped about it for months to the point where we were picking out our outfits and blueprinting plans to sneak snacks into the theater? Well, it’s looking like the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be getting similar fanfare as it just became the most-anticipated blockbuster of 2022, according to a new survey by Fandango.

The NY Daily News reported that the sequel to the Black-as-hell MCU sensation directed by Ryan Coogler with Letitia Wright reportedly in the lead role was catapulted to the number one spot by more than 6,000 moviegoers. It topped upcoming MCU and Marvel-related films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the second-highest-rated film in the survey, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Black Panther 2 also beat out The Batman, which came in at number three, and Jurassic World: Dominion and James Cameron’s Avatar 2.

Do y’all understand how long people have been waiting for another Avatar movie? And yet, the new Black Panther flick beat it by a mile for the most anticipated movie of next year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, which means we still have a long wait until it’s time to get our Wakanda fits together and figure out how we’re going to sneak those snacks in. But if the anticipation and celebration of the first film is any indication, the buzz won’t die down until well after we’re all watching those end credits roll. (And the after-credits scene. MCU fans know not to leave until after the credits.)

Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty