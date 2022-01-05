Snoop Dogg, Aaron Rodgers, and Bill Goodell Visit ManningCast

The latest airing of Monday Night Football marked what might’ve been the last career home game for Ben Roethlisberger, as the surefire future Hall-of-Famer and his Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

However, yesterday also happened to be Eli Manning‘s 41st birthday, so he and older brother Peyton had a star studded lineup of guests roll through for the tenth episode of ManningCast. NFL commish Roger Goodell, Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, and more came by to talk about the final homestand for “Big Ben” and wish Eli well.

When Snoop Dogg paid the crew a visit, the mood immediately became festive as they celebrated Eli Manning’s born day. “It was a pleasure watching you two boys play, too, man,” he told the Manning brothers. “I wanna give a shoutout to your father [Archie Manning], you know I’m gonna always give respect to the Papa Dog!” Then, Snoop D-O-Double Gizzle blessed the birthday boy with a Death Row chain and asked if he could become the newest member of the famous football family.

This morning, Peyton Manning’s entertainment company Omaha Productions let it be known that the West Coast rap god was the newest part of the Manning clan. Their IG posted a photo of the Manning boys (Cooper, Eli, and Peyton) flanked by Snoop on the left and the boys’ father Archie on their right with the caption, “Welcome to the family, Snoop.”

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher also appeared on last night’s episode, and he waxed nostalgic about Roethlisberger. “[Ben] just represents what a Steeler is, right?,” Cowher said. “The grit. Determination. He’s embraced every challenge that’s been thrown at him.” Cowher coached the 2004 Offensive Rookie of the Year during Big Ben’s first three years in the league, and the pair led the Steelers in winning Super Bowl XL.

Afterwards, Goodell took Cowher’s place, and the cast talked about the late John Madden. The famed Raiders coach and legendary football commentator was known for his fear of flying and the popular video game franchise that bears his name. But Goodell also shared a story about when he and Madden went to a Chili’s, and Madden became upset when he learned the restaurant was sold out of chili. According to Goodell, Madden kept repeating the phrase “Chili’s doesn’t have chili!” for 500 miles.

And lastly, problematic Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came by to close out the show. The Mannings were careful not to ask Rodgers about his COVID-19 drama. They did ask the Super Bowl XLV MVP about his current run towards a fourth regular season MVP award. Eli asked Rodgers, “Are you having just such a good year that you don’t even care about the Manning Curse and you’re still coming on the show?”

“I’m happy to be on with you guys,” Rodgers replied. He then went on to poke fun at Peyton Manning for being unable to rock a mustache. “He can’t grow one,” Eli said of his older brother. “It’s not an option. He cannot grow any facial hair!”