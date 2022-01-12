Trey Songz Denies Rape Allegations Made By Former UNLV Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez

R&B superstar Trey Songz denies the recent rape allegations levied against him.

On New Year’s Eve, Songz was accused of rape by former UNLV basketball star turned singer Dylan Gonzalez. In her initial tweet, she wrote, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Tuesday (Jan.11), Gonzalez returned to double down on her allegations with a lengthy statement she shared on Instagram. “With what seems like the endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz. I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel,” she stated.

She closed out her statement by standing in support of other victims of sexual assault and humbly requesting “privacy, consideration, and compassion” on the matter while she and her legal team currently explore her legal avenues.

Trey Songz has finally responded to those allegations through his legal team TMZ exclusively reports. A rep for the Ready crafter says, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Dylan’s legal team, attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, told the celebrity gossip site they are exploring all legal options and plan to take action in the next few weeks by slapping the singer with a civil suit. No word on whether they will pursue criminal charges against Songz.

Gonzalez is not the only woman accusing Mr. Steal Yo Girl of being a creep. He is also under investigation for another sexual assault that also allegedly happened in Las Vegas and was slapped with a $20 million lawsuit.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty