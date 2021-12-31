Former UNLV Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez Accuses Trey Songz of Rape

R&B superstar Trey Songz is heading into the new year with more sexual assault allegations hanging over his head.

Once again, Trey Songz is being accused of rape. This time by former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez. The athlete/artist took to Twitter to drop the bombshell news writing in a tweet on New Year’s Eve, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

The tweet, as expected, set off a firestorm on the social media platform, with many users bringing up the fact Songz has been accused of sexual assault several times this year. “Trey songz has been accused of rape at least 3 times during this pandemic. That plus years of previous allegations should be enough to get him and his off key yodeling ass outta here,” one Twitter use.

Other users quickly revisited the allegations brought up against him by Keke Palmer, that many people were quick to dismiss about him.

This latest news comes on the heels of Songz being slapped with a $20 million lawsuit by a Georgia woman named Jauhara Jeffries. She first sued Songs for $10 million under the pseudonym Jane Doe but her claim was dismissed “without prejudice because of a technical error.” This time, she used her real name and hired a new legal team. Speaking with The Daily Beast, her lawyer Ariel Mitchell said, “[Jeffries] doesn’t want to hide behind the Jane Doe, she doesn’t want to be ashamed of what happened to her.”

