Tristan Thompson Admits He Arranged ‘Hook Ups’ With Alleged New Baby Momma Marlee Nichols On Snapchat

The “Billie Jean” saga continues between NBA player and seasoned cheat-on-you-ologist Tristan Thompson and Houston personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claims to have given birth to Thompson’s third child and is suing him for child support.

According to Page Six, Thompson—who recently asked a judge to issue a gag order to keep Nichols from spilling the beans on details regarding the alleged illicit affair between the two and the paternity battle that came as a result—admitted in court documents that their relations were arranged by him through his Snapchat account under the username “blkjesus00.” (So, you know—good luck asking the question “What would Black Jesus do?” with the same energy ever again.)

“We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages,” Thompson wrote in the filing. “We only communicated via the Snapchat application. My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00.’ We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy.”

Thompson also noted that Snapchat “automatically” deletes messages after they have been read in claiming that Nichols had “fabricated” a screenshot that was leaked purporting to show him attempting to pressure her into getting an abortion.

Thompson’s legal declaration reportedly went on to say that the Sacramento King met Nichols “in late November 2020/early December 2020 at someone’s house.” He claimed that at that time, he didn’t foresee “any type of relationship” with her because they live in two different states. (So, not because he was already in a whole other relationship with Khloé Kardashian.)

“I only recall that she and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” he continued. “She constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality. I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday.”

Stay tuned, folks—this drama doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.