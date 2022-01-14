Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Google For Program Honoring Women Of Color

Even though the book is now closed on Insecure the glow up for Issa Rae continues. Her Raedio platform has partnered with Google to honor women of color in audio.

Google has announced today they are teaming up with Issa Rae’s audio everywhere company, Raedio. Together they have launched the ‘Raedio Creators Program Supported by Google’ in an effort to increase the representation of women of color in the music industry; a topic Rae is passionate and vocal about. The ‘Raedio Creators Program Supported by Google’ will select two composers and two female artists to receive funding and resources while maintaining full ownership of the music that they create within the program, along with consultation from the Raedio team. The partnership was brokered by UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing.

“This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” said Issa Rae. “I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.” Google also shared their enthusiasm via a formal statement. “We are proud to create these four grants in partnership with Raedio with a goal of underscoring the importance in providing access and opportunity for women of color pursuing audio careers within the entertainment industry,” said Elle Roth-Brunet, Google’s Entertainment Partnerships Lead. “This program is an extension of Google’s dedication to championing diversity within the entertainment industry and we look forward to hearing the artistic contributions of all who participate.”

The funding provided by Google for the two female artists will cover recording fees, producer costs and marketing expenses for a 3-5 song EP. The project will be supervised by the Raedio record label team and distributed by Raedio with the artists retaining full ownership. The music created will be available across all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs), and all songs from the EP will be added to the Raedio library for pitching and sync opportunities. Google will also fund the production & development of one music video for each artist.

