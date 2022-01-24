Ari Lennox Says She’s Declining Interviews & Visits To South Africa After Being Disrespected By Podcaster

A

ri Lennox is not out here suffering fools and taking anyone’s disrespect directed at her or her sexual nature, and now that one disgusting idiot who hosts a podcast in South Africa, we may not be seeing any Lennox interviews anytime soon, and an entire country may not ever see her presence again.

According to Complex, Lennox was asked a question that made her cringe during a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, a show run by South African podcaster MacGyver “Mac G” Mukwevho absolute disgust.

“And where are we at right now?” Mac G asked. “Is someone f**king you good right now?” The podcast host was referring to her lyrics from the song “Pop” featured on her album Shea Butter Baby. In the song, she sings, “If you really love me / I’ll fuck you good/Fuck you good, fuck you good/Treat you how you should.”

Caught off guard by the question, Lenox responded, “Oh my god,” she replied. “That’s a wild question. Why ask it that way? Whoa.”

Nah, but seriously, what the hell? Why would any man ask a woman who he doesn’t know a question like that? Mukwevho went way beyond getting too familiar—he showed he had no respect at all for boundaries or for the dignity and comfort of the guest he invited to his show.

But Lennox isn’t just angry at Mac G. She turned her ire towards everyone present during the recording.

“I’m just like…why was I alone on a call full of people? Why didn’t anyone intervene?” she tweeted Friday, according to Complex. “And why wasn’t parts of the interview destroyed like the team promised? Why did it happen to begin with? I just feel slow and ambushed and blindsighted. Just because I happily and freely sing/write about sex don’t make any kind of creepy disrespect warranted. I clearly was in immense shock and hate that I didn’t react differently.”

She followed up with another tweet that appears to have been deleted, saying, “But f**k it! I don’t want anyone feeling sorry for me. I’m tired of the narrative. Exhausted. I’m good I promise. But as for interviews I’m not doing them anymore. There’s enough lives and interviews out there already.”

She also called out “grown men justifying rape and predatory culture.”

For example:

“South Africa! Y’all got it!!! Heard you loud and clear,” Lennox said in a since-deleted tweet. “This won’t be a place I will ever visit.”

I mean, holding an entire country accountable for what the host and staff for one podcast did (along with a few incel idiots from SA on Twitter like the one shown above) is a bit much. Still, then again, Lennox has the right to protect herself and her wellbeing however she sees fit.

A lot of people just really need to grow up.

Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty