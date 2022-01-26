Eminem Joins The Peloton ‘Artist Series’ For Live Boxing Class Workouts

Peloton is kicking off its first ever boxing-specific “Artist Series” by tapping one the most iconic artists in rap and music period: the G.O.A.T emcee Eminem. And what makes this occasion even more special is that the classes will be held live beginning Friday, January 28 at 6 P.M. ET.

The Artist Series incorporates tunes from a wide range of musicians like Lizzo, A$AP Ferg, and Celia Cruz in the past. However, they’ve normally been reserved for the Peloton Bike, Tread, and their other workouts. Now, the company teams up with the Grammy-winning lyricist to whip you into shape as you practice “the sweet science.”

Slim Shady is not unfamiliar with the world of boxing, either. His life story was supposedly the inspiration for the 2015 film Southpaw, and the rapper was set to play its lead role until decided to refocus his energy in the booth.

He also sat with Mike Tyson two years ago on the boxing legend’s podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson and shared what the sport and the icon meant to him as a poor white kid from Detroit.

“I’m such a huge f*ckin’ huge fan. I can’t even… I feel like a kid again. This is crazy. I’ve seen pretty much every documentary, every fight — I’ve seen everything that’s available. I’m humbled,” Em told the former heavyweight champ. “I just gotta say, bro … you are like a god to me… you done so much in your life.”

Eminem even asked Tyson for a hilarious cameo in his music video for the song Godzilla. And Tyson obliged with a sucker punch that lands the rapper hospital. “Em, is that you? Oh I didn’t mean this, please man I’m sorry,” Tyson apologizes in the clip. “Please forgive me, f***!”

“’Float like a butterfly, I’m gonna sting like a bee’ 🥊 Comin’ to @onepeloton 1/28.. get the app,” Eminem announced yesterday on his IG. Check out the schedule below and work on that “two piece and a biscuit” combo to tracks from Eminem this Friday. And learn about the other classes as well by visiting www.onepeloton.com/app.

Peloton x Eminem Boxing Schedule:

January 28

6:00 PM ET LIVE / NYC (6:00PM local time) / 30 Minute Eminem Shadowboxing with Rad Lopez

7:00 PM ET LIVE / Chicago (6:00PM local time) / 30 Minute Eminem Shadowboxing with Selena Samuela

9:00 PM ET LIVE / LA (6:00PM local time) / 30 Minute Eminem Shadowboxing with Kendall Toole

Peloton x Eminem Artist Series

January 29

10:00 AM ET [On-Demand] / EMINEM Core Strength with Robin Arzon

January 30

4:00 AM ET / EMINEM Ride [German] with Cliff Dwenger

10:00 AM ET / EMINEM Thunder 45 with Adrian Williams

12:00 PM ET / EMINEM Ride with Denis Morton

January 31