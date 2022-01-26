Vivica Fox Shares Messager From “Friend & Sister” Vivica A. Fox, “The outpouring of love for her, her family, and her son … she appreciates it.”

After the tragic death of her only son Ian Alexander Jr. by suicide, understandably, Regina King has not said anything as she is still dealing with the loss. Her “friend and sister,” actress Vivica A. Fox delivered a message on her behalf, giving us an update on her well-being.

Monday (Jan.24), Fox spoke for King, revealing she is doing “okay’ on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens. “I was with Regina last night,” Fox, 57 shared while holding back tears, adding, “She’s okay.”

“More than anything else, I’m glad I got to hug her and look in her eyes,” she added. “This has been absolutely one of the longest weekends that I’ve ever had in my life. It’s like I can’t stop crying.” Fox noted that King wanted her fans to know that she is “surrounded by so much love” as she continues to deal with the loss of her son.

“She said to tell everybody that she’s gotten y’all texts,” Fox stated. “The outpouring of love for her, her family, and her son … she appreciates it.”

“I just pray that what we do more than anything else for our sons, for our children … COVID and everything has got everybody in a dark spot, in a dark place. If y’all see any signs of someone being in distress or if somebody reaches out to you that is maybe not having a good day … stop, take a moment, make sure they are okay,” Fox continued.

The world was stunned when LoveBScott distastefully broke the news that King’s son had taken his own life. King eventually confirmed the information in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Regina King and her family.

