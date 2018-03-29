Bigger Than Basketball: Sacramento Kings Partner With Black Lives Matter Movement

The NBA continues to hit the nail on the head when it comes to addressing social issues.

The Sacramento Kings will partner with Build. Black. Coalition and Black Lives Matter in an effort to “help transform Sacramento.”

“As part of their commitment to the goals of the Build. Black. Coalition, a group of Sacramento community leaders who have organized in the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting, a tragic death of a young man by Sacramento police, the Sacramento Kings will create an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark. This fund cannot fix the issues that led to the death of their father, but it will secure opportunities for their futures while the family and the city grapples with healing,” reads part of the statement.

The Sacramento Kings have announced a partnership with Black Lives Matter Sacramento and the Build Black Coalition pic.twitter.com/OBIhb82gF3 — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 29, 2018

And it starts March 30 with Kings players Vince Carter, Garrett Temple and the legendary Doug Christie alongside community leaders. They’ll host an honest and frank conversation about Sacramento’s Black Community, police violence and helping those grieving Stephon Clark’s shooting.

After a Kings game last Thursday, owner Vivek Ranadive gave a heartfelt impromptu speech and this community meeting is just the beginning of building a stronger relationship between the community and the franchise. They’ve also set up an education fund for Clark’s two kids.

Earlier this month Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother’s backyard. On the night of March 18, law enforcement was responding to complaints of an individual breaking into cars. Two cops ran after Clark into a backyard and shot him 20 times because they thought he had a gun. It turns out, all found near his body was an iPhone.

Clark’s funeral is set to take place today in Sacramento with Al Sharpton scheduled to deliver a eulogy.