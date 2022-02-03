Kerby Jean-Raymond Steps Down From Creative Director Role At Reebok

Reebok will no longer have the talents of Kerby Jean-Raymond at their disposal. The renowned designer has stepped down from his Creative Director role for undisclosed reasons.

As spotted on High Snobiety the New York City, New York native is changing gears for 2022. According to a press release, Jean-Raymond will no longer be serving as the Global Creative Director at the sportswear giant. Furthermore, his last day with the brand will be Tuesday, March 1.

In a statement, Reebok President Matt O’Toole made it clear they were appreciative of the work Raymond put in. “We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok. The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.” In turn Kerby expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. “I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavors,” said the designer.

On September 2020 the Boston based brand announced the appointment after several successful collaborations with his Pyer Moss label. A cultural force with a unique and bold artistic vision, Jean-Raymond is the recipient of many industry awards and accolades, including the 2020 CFDA Award for ‘American Menswear Designer of the Year’ and Harlem’s Fashion Row ‘Designer of the Year.’ Jean-Raymond’s final collection with Reebok is slated for a late March release. At this time it is unclear if Reebok will replace Raymond.

Photo: Aqib Anwar