Fresh Dipped: PACKER x Reebok Answer IV “Ultramarine” Brings Prada Sneaker Vibes

Today (January 18), Reebok and Packer announced a special-edition release of Allen Iverson’s Answer IV “inspired by the sport, style and culture of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.” The Packer x Reebok Answer IV’s ‘Ultramarine” colorway will no doubt look highly familiar if you were up on the navy blue and grey Prada America’s cup sneakers that had a hold on the early 2000’s.

The Packer x Reebok Answer IV in the “Ultramarine” colorway will only be available at Packer, in-store and online, on Friday, June 21. The kicks will be available in full-size run starting at 11am ET. If you’re local, the in store at Packer’s Jersey City store kicks at 12pm ET, and the shoes will run you $180. Hey, that’s less than the Prada’s ring in at a cool $750 at retail.

The Answer IV model is the shoe AI rocked during his 2001 NBA MVP season, just his fifth in the league. Check out detailed images of the Packer x Reebok Answer IV below. Good hunting.