Say What Now?: Van Jones Is “Consciously Co-Parenting’ With A Friend, Welcomes Baby Boy

Van Jones is an activist and CNN political analyst who, despite the former, in most woke circles is considered the Op. Recently, he welcomed a new baby son, with a “friend.”

It seems that Jones, who’s ex-wife filed for divorce in 2018, and this friend are not romantically involved, but decided to have a kid together as an arrangement.

Van tells TMZ, "After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It's a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider." He continues, "This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed." Now, sources connected to Van tell us the mother's full name is Noemi Zamacona, and they've been friends — through a shared interest in criminal justice advocacy — for several years. In fact, we're told their decision to have a child together was literally made over a friendly meal. Ya know what they say about friends in need!

Blessings to the family. But it will be interesting to see how this shakes out over the years, or if and when Jones gets a new significant other. Just saying.

Jones has two children from his previous relationship while the new child is reportedly Zamacona’s first.