NIGO Links With Kid Cudi, Curren$y Connects With The Alchemist & More New Music: STREAMED

Nigo feat. Kid Cudi — “Want It Bad”

The Man on the Moon is back as Kid Cudi drops new music. His new single “Want It Bad” is part of a larger project spearheaded by famed fashion designer, Nigo. It’s set to appear on the latter’s forthcoming album, I Know Nigo.

The star power continues behind the boards on this single as Pharrell Williams handles the production. Over Skateboard P’s soundscape, Cudder gets futuristic and classic at once with a vocoder effect. “I want it bad,” he sings. “No turning back.”

Cudder has often beamed about Nigo’s influence and his impact on his work. “He’s an originator, and that inspires me,” Cudi told Complex in a joint cover story the pair did back in 2019. “I always wanted to create my own sound, so anybody that I see doing their own thing and leading the charge in their lane, I have so much respect for them.”

“Want It Bad” follows Nigo’s A$AP Rocky-assisted single “Arya.” Both collaborations are set to appear on the upcoming I Know Nigo LP. Listen to “Want It Bad” below.

Jack Harlow — “Nail Tech”

Jack Harlow is coming off an impressive 2021. After going No. 1 with Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” the Louisville rhymer unleashes his newest single, “Nail Tech.”

Angel “BabeTruth” Lopez, Boi 1da, Coleman, Fierce, Jahaan Sweet, and Rogét Chahayed all teamed up for the song’s production. On it, Jack separates himself from those around him.

“Most of y’all can’t help me / Most of y’all ain’t wealthy,” he raps on the track. “Most of y’all just dress like it / I caught the vibe that y’all givin’ off, and I’m tryna make myself less like it.”

Harlow also celebrated the new single with a music video. Co-starring City Girls’ Yung Miami, the new clip finds Jack rhyming about his nail tech, his sneakers, and his chain while the visual depicts his bars.

Listen to “Nail Tech” and watch the music video below.

Curren$y & The Alchemist — Continuance

The dynamic duo returns as The Alchemist continues a prolific run. After dropping his own projects and collaborative efforts with the likes of Boldy James, A-L-C delivers Continuance, a highly-anticipated joint offering with Curren$y.

The 13-song album features Wiz Khalifa, Havoc, Styles P, Babyface Ray, and Larry June. It also includes the previously-released “Half Moon Mornings” and “The Tonight Show.”

Continuance follows the pair’s Covert Coup, which has become a fan favorite over the years. Spitta opened up about their friendship back in 2011.

“I got to know Alchemist through beats,” he said in a Complex interview at the time. “I reached out to him on Twitter about some beats…I went to Al’s studio, and that was the first time I met him. We were on the same page. We were just in there rolling up, smoking, and I felt like I was around somebody I had been around forever.”

Stream Continuance below.

Big K.R.I.T. — Digital Roses Don’t Die

Big K.R.I.T. is here for his flowers with the release of his newest album, Digital Roses Don’t Die. The seasoned emcee delivers 17 new cuts as part of the new offering.

“I love you more than roses, but digital roses don’t die,” he sings on the LP’s outro, “More Than Roses.” “Despite the darkest of days, a bouquet of flowers for you.”

Krizzle held a listening session for his album online. During that convo, he talked about why this moment has him both excited and nervous. “I haven’t dropped a new album since 2019. We all went through a lot so I put a lot into this album,” he said during the livestream. “I’m nervous and excited. For me, that proves that I still care. I still have that same passion, that same hunger.”

Listen to Digital Roses Don’t Die below.

FWC Big Key — Industry Ready

One year after delivering his Key to the World LP, Detroit’s FWC Big Key unveils his newest body of work in the form of Industry Ready.

The 11-song set features collaborations with Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, RealRichIzzo, FWC Cashgang, and 392 Lil Head. It includes the songs “Free Kay Flock,” “Uncle Elroy,” and “Realest Shit I Never Wrote.”

To go along with the album, Key also released the music videos for “Free Kay Flock” and “Membas 2”. The former finds him holding stacks of cash while the latter works as a cypher of sorts for Big Key and Cashgang.