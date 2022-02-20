Sofia Jirau Becomes First Victoria’s Secret Model With Down Syndrome

Puerto Rican model Sofia Jirau is shattering stereotypes and has become the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome. The 24-year-old began modeling three years ago, and she is one of 18 women selected to promote the company’s new Love Cloud collection, which affirms their “commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women,” per their press statement.

“One day I dreamt it, I worked at it and today it’s a dream come true,” Jirau posted in Spanish on her Instagram page . “I can finally share my big secret. I am the first model with Down syndrome for Victoria (sic) Secret! Thank you to all of you who always supported my projects. Thank you Victoria’s Secret for seeing a model in me…and making me part of the inclusion campaign Love Cloud Collection. This is just the beginning!”

Megan Miller, Public Relations and Events Manager for Victoria’s Secret, said, “We are thrilled to have Sofía featured in the Love Cloud campaign. We were excited to expand the casting of this shoot to a broader group of women. This extraordinary group brought to life our product in a refreshing and unique way, and it was an honor to be able to celebrate these amazing women on set.”

Along with Jirau, the campaign also features the likes Hailey Bieber and Paloma Elsesser as well as women like Miriam Blanco (who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before being it was confirmed she actually had with a rare neurodegenerative disease called hereditary spastic paraplegia type 3a) and Sylvia Buckler (a NYC-based accessory designer who proudly showed off her pregnancy bump for the photoshoot).

“After listening to and being inspired by the real needs of our consumers, Love Cloud has been created as a collection that fits everyday comfort without sacrificing functionality or sexiness,” said Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer for Victoria’s Secret Lingerie. “With this new line, we are launching high quality bras and panties in shapes that fit women’s daily needs, in our ongoing effort to develop products that champion women and support their individual journeys.”

The Love Cloud Collection Announced was on Valentine’s Day and created to “help [any and every woman] find comfort in any day-to-day lifestyle.” It officially hit stores on Thursday, February 17, and it is available in sizes XS-XXL. Learn more about the collection and the women representing it by clicking here.