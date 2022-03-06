Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan To Star In & Produce ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Blockbusters aren’t guaranteed, but this one definitely has the odds in its favor. Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are reportedly teaming up to star in and produce a sequel to the former’s I Am Legend.

Deadline reports that besides the two megastars linking up for the first, Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the 2007 movie, itself an adaption of Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel, will be back to cook up and produce the sequel, too.

If you saw the original flick, Smith’s character returning will surely raise eyebrows. But do keep in mind that there was also an alternate ending that many actually would have preferred.

Per Deadline:

All these deals are closed, I understand, but no director is attached as the project still is being developed. Francis Lawrence directed the original I Am Legend.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are producing via their Outlier Society banner. Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President/Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone will produce the project, with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lassiter will serve as EP. Goldsman and Greg Lessans will also produce via Weed Road Pictures.

I Am Legend, starred Smith in a nearly deserted postapocalyptic New York City amid zombies, opened to $77.2M in early December stateside and went on to gross $256.4M domestic and $585.4M worldwide.

They already had us at “Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan.”

No word on when we can expect to see the still in development project in theaters, yet. Smith and Jordan took to social media to confirm that it’s really going down.