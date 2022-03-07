Kim Kardashian Dresses Up In Yellow Balenciaga Tape For Paris Fashion Week And Gets Mixed Reactions

Kim Kardashian was at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday to further promote her collaboration with Balenciaga as a part of the company’s Winter 2022 collection. However, everyone seems stuck on the socialite’s chosen getup: being covered from the neck downward in yellow Balenciaga tape. And fans on Twitter were quite divided about her look.

Kardashian posted video to social media of her getting the neck-to-toe wrap treatment with the help of four assistants. She captioned her first IG clip with the following: “Getting ready for the @balenciaga show.” Kardashian also uploaded a 34-second video to Twitter which showed her high heels getting taped up as well. She even completed the look with a totally taped-up handbag and Balenciaga shades, and Salma Hayek posted a photo to IG of herself with Kardashian at the soiree.

“You won 2022,” tweeted a fan. “This look is beyond! I can’t wait to see more outside of the box looks. What I love about you is that you dare to be different!”

Another person celebrated Kardashian’s look and commented, “Anything you do works flawlessly..Just amazing.”

Not everyone was as supportive, though. One individual questioned the practicality of Kim K.’s outfit. “This gives me anxiety just looking at it. What if she needed to pee? What if she had a itch? What if she got too hot? 😩🙈,” wrote one individual.

“When you have to [sic] much money and are bored lol,” wrote one unimpressed Twitterer.

But the show wasn’t meant as just another expo in excess. Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, who hails from the Eurasian country of Georgia, posted a letter on IG about why this specific Paris Fashion Week was personal to him.

“The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a refugee forever. Forever, because that’s something that stays in you,” he wrote in a letter posted to the official Balenciaga IG stories.

Gvasalia shared that the goings-on in Eastern Europe made him feel like the weekend’s festivities were an absurdity, and he had plans to call off everything. However, he finally decided to follow through with his original plans, concluding “that cancelling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years… [This show] is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.”