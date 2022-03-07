Fresh Dripped: Dapper Dan Collabs With Gap For “DAP GAP” Hoodie

Before Yeezy, Virgil or Supreme even considered linking with Louis Vuitton, there was Dapper Dan. The famed Harlem designer is collaborating with Gap, and it’s as fresh as you should expect.

On Monday, March 7 Gap unveiled its Spring 2022 campaign and discerning eyes peeped it features Dapper Dan amongst a set of creatives. While the man born Daniel Day came to fame by mixing highbrow luxury goods with streetwear sensibilities, linking up with the American brand and mall favorite will make for at least one dope piece for your closet.

Dapper Dan and Gap have teamed to create a limited-edition “DAP GAP” hoodie. The familiar of arch logo gets flipped to “DAP” and will be available exclusively at Gap.com on March 10 at 4pm. Pray that the hypebeasts don’t get wind of this and you’re able to cop on Thursday, just saying.

Gap’s Spring 2020 campaign hopes to reflect “Modern American Style” via individuality and features creatives that they believe are breaking the mold, including non-binary trans-visibility artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, models Indira Scott and Shalom Harlow, artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, author Georgie Badiel-Liberty and activist Clementine Desseaux. The campaign was shot by renowned fashion photographer Zoey Grossman.