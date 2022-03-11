Kim Kardashian Still Getting Dragged For “Get Your F*cking Ass Up And Work” Advice To Women In Business

Kim Kardashian was garnering a lot of sympathy due to her dealing with an emotionally unstable ex who had been giving off major stalker vibes. (Y’all know him. He’s somewhat of a Hip Hop jeen-yuhs.) But it seems that whenever a Kardashian or Jenner starts getting people to be on their side, they open their mouths and remind everyone how rich, out of touch and decidedly not self-made they are. (Also, they’re all a bunch of culture vultures, but that’s a post for another day.)

Kim, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, and their mom, Kris Jenner, recently sat down for an interview with Variety, during which they discussed their business empire. And everything was going fine until Kim decided to give unsolicited advice to women whose financial positions she has never been in her entire privileged-and-plastic life.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” she began. “Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

First of all, where TF is Kim getting it from that “nobody wants to work these days?” Really, I don’t know where anyone who says it getting it from—as there’s no evidence entrepreneurs of this generation are working any less hard than any other, and this is a platitude normally reserved for boomers and Republicans—but where does this trust fund baby who started her race three feet in front of the finish line get off sharing this condescending “advice” with women who work harder than she ever will to get a quarter of the way to the financial position she was born into?

“You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work,” Kim continued. “Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments.”

You can tell this woman has never had a real job in her life.

“You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.” Silver spoon translation: “You have to surround yourself with fellow wealth-hoarders who also started at the top and wanna do the minimal about of work they’d need to do to stay there.”

“No toxic work environments.” One percenter translation: “If you ever had to fill out a Walmart application, you already f**ked up.”

Anyway, obviously, the Twitter world was unkind to the Lifestyles of the Rich and Clueless poster child.

Even celebrities who are, well, maybe not Kardashian rich, but rich all the same joined everyone else in calling Kim out on her high-end caucasity.

The fact is, there are businesswomen all over the world who work damn hard without a fraction of the advantages Kim has spent her entire life enjoying. You don’t get to stand on top of that platinum hill and talk down to people whose struggles you will never experience. Kim might work hard, but her “job” is building on top of a foundation that was already well-developed before she ever had to do any work at all.

This really just ain’t your lane, Kim. Swerve somewhere else.