Sir Mix-A-Lot Joins Fight Against Colon Cancer With Launch Of First NFT, Bit Butts

Sir Mix-A-Lot notoriously told the world in 1992 that “he likes big butts, and he cannot lie” with his iconic #1 single “Baby Got Back.” So it only makes sense the 58-year-old would commemorate the 30th anniversary of the song by joining the fight against colorectal cancer by raising funds for the nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (CCA). And he’s doing it with the launch of his first NFT collection — cheekily called Bit Butts — from the Minneapolis, MN based digital creative agency META X Studios.

“When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing it was a no brainer for me,” Sir Mix-A-Lot said in a statement. “And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like Colorectal Cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time.”

Bit Butts officially drops at NFT-LA, which starts Monday, March 28. The collection features “6,666 hand-sketched, hand-colored and hand-assembled, completely unique digital derrières” curated by Sir Mix-A-Lot, and a select 50 tokens will make up a rare subcollection called Blue Butts.

“We are honored that META-X Studios has chosen to support the Alliance and a cause that touches millions of lives — the mission is to end colorectal cancer through preventive screenings and cutting-edge treatment,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of Colorectal Cancer Alliance. ‘BIT BUTTS will start conversations, heighten awareness of this disease, and support programs for patients that will save lives.”

A portion of every sale will be donated to the CCA to fund the fight against colorectal cancer. “We chose BIT BUTTS as our debut launch because we all need a good laugh right now for a good cause,” says META-X Studios CEO Joe Sichta. “Working with Sir Mix-a-Lot and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the perfect fit to showcase our firepower as an NFT creative factory, while raising awareness of a serious issue that can be embarrassing to talk about.”

Visit BitButts.com to learn more about this venture, join the META-X Studio’s Discord channel to be whitelisted for express access to mint when the tokens are released at NFT-LA, and use the social media tag @bitbutts to get the most up-to-date info about the collection.