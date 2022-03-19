Steve Harvey Issues A Stern Warning To Kanye West After He Threatened D.L. Hughley

Comedian, media mogul, and now drip king Steve Harvey has weighed in on the Kanye West versus D.L.Hughley matter and issued a stern warning to the Chicago rapper.

After West threatened Hughley, saying he “can afford to hurt” the comedian, Harvey stepped in to defend his friend telling the troubled rapper to leave his friend alone. Hughley became West’s next target on Instagram before being suspended for 24 hours after Hughley accurately pointed out that West was stalking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye decided to attack Hughley by highlighting his career and style in response.

Harvey (65) touched on the matter during a recent episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show, issuing his own threat to the “Good Life” crafter.

“Pull up. It ain’t what you want. If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea. You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from an ass-whoopin’ era. … We from a whole’ nother era,” Harvey told the 44-year-old Hip-Hop star.

“Ye, c’mon man, back up a little bit. … D.L. ain’t your problem. Don’t go out there against that man’s family,” Harvey continued.

The latest entry into the beautiful dark, twisted mess that is now Kanye West’s life comes after his latest round of Instagram shenanigans. West just attacked Trevor Noah and still continues to harass his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her new boo Pete Davidson.

His latest album, DONDA 2, came and went because outside of the people who got suckered into paying $200 for his Stem Player, no one else has heard it. It also failed to chart because Billboard doesn’t honor albums sold with what it considers to be merchandise.

Welp.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty