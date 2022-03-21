Ye’s New Girl Chaney Jones Says She & Kim Kardashian Are Nothing Alike

Chaney Jones, Kanye West‘s newest love interest and Kim Kardashian doppelgänger, was spotted at LAX this past Friday, and TMZ asked Jones about the physical similarities to Ye’s ex-wife. However, the 24-year-old IG model “seemed scared to even broach the subject,” per the outlet, and downplayed any likeness between herself and Kim K. In fact, when TMZ asked Jones if she and Ye even talked about Kim at all, Jones was clear that Ms. Kardashian was not a subject of conversation for her.

“No, not really,” Jones told the reporter. “No, [Kanye and I], we don’t speak about [Kim].” And when he then questioned Jones about West’s public digs at Kim K. through social media, Jones shrewdly suggested the TMZ reporter should consult her boyfriend instead. “I think you should talk to him about that… none of my business,” she responded.

While Jones may say she bears no resemblance to Kardashian, popular opinion would beg to differ. And even if she and West allegedly aren’t talking about his ex-wife, Ye has certainly become a hotter topic in the past few days.

Last week, Trevor Noah tore down Ye’s “art as therapy” defense, contrasting the producer’s shift in persona against the fairly consistent hostility of Eminem‘s early work. (Noah was on the receiving end of racial slurs from West shortly thereafter, so Instagram banned Ye for 24 hours. West was also then disinvited from the 2022 Grammy Awards.)

And Ye’s former paramour Julia Fox seems to have rescinded some recent comments about her ex-flame, too. TMZ ran into Fox on her way from a workout in NYC a few days ago, and she said Ye’s attacks on Kardashian and Pete Davidson were just “his artistic, creative expression.” According to her, “Kanye wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Later on, though, Fox implied that she was unware of Ye’s antics besides his music video. “I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of [‘Eazy‘],” she said in a now-deleted comment. And then, in reference to the TMZ reporter’s impromptu confrontation, she offered up the following cause: “I thought this question was in reference to the music video.”