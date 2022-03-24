Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Engagement Might Be Near Because Of Shiny Ring Finger Bling?

In late January, Rihanna excited her fans with news that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting a baby, and the 34-year-old billionaire was beaming in all her photos from her pregnancy glow. But it looks like RiRi may soon “shine bright like a diamond” for a whole other reason: the “Diamonds” singer was recently spotted some eye-popping bling on her ring finger, and now we’re speculating if wedding bells are in the future for her and Rocky.

On Monday, Rihanna was shopping at Kitson (the high-end L.A. department store which owner Fraser Ross called “a general store for the rich“), and she was rocking a particularly large diamond ring that she’s worn on different fingers since July 2021. But the photogs keenly noticed the hardware was on her ring finger this time, unlike in the past, and they immediately wondered what at exactly she was hinting.

Kyron Keogh, co-founder of British jewelry retailer ROX Diamonds & Thrills, suggests that the pretty pricey jewelry is too conspicuous for Miss Fenty to have made an honest mistake. “Rihanna looks like she is wearing a large statement solitaire diamond ring,” he told Marie Claire. “It looks like a brilliant white, round diamond that is 8 carats mounted on a chunky gold band. Based on this, I would predict that the ring is worth £700,000 [$924,000].”

Prior to her current relationship, RiRi was linked to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel in 2016, and the pairing had fans eager to know when he would put a ring on it. Yet after three hopeful years, their hectic lives became too much and the two called it quits in January 2020.

“Since I turned 32, I’m realizing life is really short,” she told British Vogue two years. “You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate sh*t, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down.”

But come November 2020, she’d found love again, this time with A$AP Rocky, and the new duo have been smiles ever since. Rocky even told GQ last May that she is “the love of my life… [It’s so] much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”