NIGO’s Got Friends, Latto Has Features & More: STREAMED March 25, 2022

Latto — 777

Latto’s arrived. After releasing her strongest-charting hit to date with “Big Energy,” the Georgia rhymer delivers her highly anticipated album, 777.

The star-studded affair features a bevy of guests, including 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. Producers Pharrell Williams, Sonny Digital, Bongo ByTheWay, jetsonmade, Pooh Beatz, and d.a. got that dope are among those behind the boards for this one.

The Clayton County emcee opens the album with a hard-hitting “777 Pt. 1” where she reveals her intentions. “I’m rappin’ like I got a vendetta,” she explains on the cut. “Sleeping on me? Had to apply more pressure…Top 2 and I ain’t number 2 / Real rap back and Latto is the proof / Hot headed, I ain’t trying to play it cool.”

Latto recently spoke with Complex about the album’s mission. “I really wanted to solidify my place in this industry,” she said. “I wanted to get my bars off and let people know that I do songs like ‘Big Energy’ and showcase my versatility, but let them know where the passion started in the first place and that was rapping — just getting the bars off. No hook freestyles. I’m definitely rapping my ass off and showcasing the versatility at the same time.”

Listen to 777 below.

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)”

There was major buzz when Summer Walker tapped SZA for “No Love” on her 2021 LP Still Over It. Now, the exciting duo becomes an even more high-powered trio with the addition of Cardi B on the “extended version” of the fan favorite joint.

“I just wanna be everything you need,” Cardi sings on the new version. “I wish you could see how you hurting me / I got no more love this time, I’m done with that / I’m thinking of ways I could hurt you back.”

Speaking to an underwhelming love interest, SZA offers her sendoff during her segment. “If I did it all again, I would give like 10 percent,” she sings. “You deserve like half of that, I’ma need my money back.” Summer adds: “You didn’t see my worth so you tried to play me / but I was so in love that I just got a little bit too complicated.”

The song’s glossy and dreamy music video is also out now. Summer joins Bardi for a cloud-filled heavenly scene and links up with SZA for pole-dancing and tennis-playing in a whimsical paradise. “I hope y’all love the ‘no love’ extended video as much as I do,” Walker told fans on social media.

Watch the visual and listen to the extended version of “No Love” below.

NIGO — I Know NIGO!

NIGO has been teasing his new album for some time now. Following collaborations with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Teriyaki Boyz, the fashion maven and musical creative has unleashed his newest project, I Know NIGO!

As if the stars who appeared on the singles weren’t enough, NIGO taps some more big names for the album. Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell Williams, Gunna, A$AP Ferg, and Pop Smoke also appear on this project. Plus, the offering includes “Punch Bowl,” a much-anticipated reunion of The Clipse with verses from Pusha T and his brother No Malice (f.k.a. Malice).

“I got it and lost it and got rich again while y’all signed papers and handed pictures in,” Pusha T raps on the track. “Taught you to fish to become fishermen / I ain’t wash this money for you to risk again.” Then Malice adds a second verse: “My entire life’s been blessed beyond measure / If this marks the end of an era, it’s been a pleasure.”

Steven Victor, the acclaimed manager and executive who worked with NIGO to bring this album to life, spoke about it during an interview with Hypebeast. “This project is all our favorite rappers paying tribute to NIGO’s contribution to the culture,” he explained. NIGO added: “Finally, I was happy to present new music to fashion people and new fashion to music people.”

Chance the Rapper — Child of God

Chance the Rapper’s back with an artistic flare on his brand new single, “Child of God.” The long-awaited track features Moses Sumney and production from Peter CottonTale, Al Hug, and DEXLVL.

“I tried to break shackles, now they ankles in shambles / I can’t expect them to be grateful and thankful,” he raps. “They thought I had a manual like Hansel / Leave your plans in man’s hands and it gets manhandled.”

“The song to me is all about keeping that voice in your head that allows you to know that you could do it, that you could finish it,” Chance explained, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “Whatever your work is, whatever your job is, whatever your purpose is, that you could do it — you just gotta start and finish.”

The track arrives with a music video that chronicles the creation of a stunning painting by Naïla Opiangah. Carrying the same title as the song, the painting is cur at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. “This work is a response to a series of conversations with Chance The Rapper,” she wrote on Instagram. Opiangah went on to say that it’s only a part of a larger project.

According to the aforementioned Sun Times piece, Chance also said this piece came together through months of work. “It took me a long time … to get back to a confident space to be the person that I am,” he added. “It was a long journey to get there, but I’m here, I’m standing on that…This piece took me a really long time to write.”

Listen to “Child of God” and watch the painting take place below.