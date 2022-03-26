LeBron James & ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Win Multiple Razzie Awards

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James won big for his reimagining of Michael Jordan’s cult classic film Space Jam at this year’s Razzie Awards.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a polarizing piece of work, many didn’t want James to make a version of the film starring himself, but he went and did it anyway and was rewarded for his efforts, well not in the way he hoped. The four-time NBA champion took home one of the night’s biggest honors during The Razzie Awards, the award ceremony that hands out trophies for Hollywood’s biggest flops and performances they deem terrible.

James took home multiple awards for the film including “Worst Actor,” “Worst Couple” and while the film won the Razzie for “Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.”

Ouch.

LeBron James joins the likes of Halle Berry who famously took home the “Worst Actress” Razzie for her superhero film Catwoman. Berry took it in stride, even appearing at the Award’s ceremony to accept her award, and delivered a pretty hilarious acceptance speech admitting the film was, ummm, hot garbage.

She spoke on the moment in a Vanity Fair interview. “If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better,” Berry said.”I always learned that if you can’t be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire. That’s what I did!”

We’re not sure if James will be sharing his wins on his Instagram account, he is a very proud guy and never shares his losses on his social media account. But who knows, he does have a great sense of humor, so maybe he will acknowledge his Razzie awards. We shall see, but at the same time we’re not going to hold our breath.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty