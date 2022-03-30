Zoë Kravitz & Chris Rock’s Brother Among Latest Celebs Condemning Will Smith Slap

More celebrities are speaking up to denounce Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at this past Sunday’s Academy Awards show. Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in this year’s top-grossing film so far The Batman, threw subliminal shade at The Fresh Prince via two posts on her Instagram page Tuesday.

“[H]ere’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” Kravitz captioned the first photo, in which she’s wearing a pink strapless Saint Laurent gown designed by YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

For the second upload, Kravitz showed a photo of herself donning another Saint Laurent gown, but this time in white and backless with a high neck. Similar to her previous post, the 33-year-old model didn’t mention Smith by name but insinuated him with the caption. “[A]nd here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote.

However, some people have begun taking Kravitz to task and suggested her gripe with The Fresh Prince is personal. In a June 2013 interview with V Magazine, Kravitz (then 24 years old) made comments about Smith’s son Jaden that were read as predatory and inappropriate.

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden [during the filming of the 2013 movie After Earth] and thinking, ‘I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you,’” Kravitz told the outlet. “He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, ‘When you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out…Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.’”

And another person who’s weighing in on the Smith-Rock incident is Chris’ younger brother Tony. A well-respected comedian and actor in his own right, Tony Rock worked with Smith on the short-lived sitcom All of Us and let the public know his older sibling is doing fine.

Tony was also brief but transparent with his Twitter followers about the situation. He confirmed that Diddy lied about any reconciliation between Smith and his brother, suggested that Smith’s treatment after slapping his brother would’ve been different had The Fresh Prince been of a different complexion, and that Smith hasn’t reached out to Chris or anyone in the Rock clan directly as yet.

A source allegedly close to Diddy later said that the Bad Boy CEO spoke with the gentlemen individually, and so that’s what was meant when he said the beef was over. “He went up to them both privately to have a few words,” the party told PEOPLE. “Chris was in shock and Diddy tried to give him encouraging words, and then he went over to Will at his seat.”

However, the person supposedly at the center of the whole ruckus — Jada Pinkett-Smith — has remained notably mum until now. Her husband declined any post-awards show interviews, and many believe he will choose to clear the air on his wife’s popular Facebook Watch program Red Table Talk instead.

For her part, Pinkett-Smith only posted a photo of a concise statement subtly alluding to Sunday’s slap. “This is a season for healing,” the sentence reads against a pink background, “and I’m here for it.”