Clark Atlanta University Gets $11.8 Million Grant To Bring Students to Metaverse

Clark Atlanta University has been awarded a multimillion-dollar grant to help its students progress in the digital age.

The Atlanta-based HBCU announced earlier this week that they will be receiving $11.8 million from California-based company EON Reality to help prepare students at the institution for potential careers in the Metaverse as well as any other professions in augmented or virtual reality.

Eon claims that they are the world leader in augmented and virtual reality-based experience creation for education and industry. They also claim that they are the creators of the Knowledge Metaverse. The company has been in existence for 23 years and has amassed a global network of more than 1.4 million users in more than 100 locations.

The company’s decision to partner will Clark Atlanta will likely be a huge step in helping HBCU students become aware of opportunities in a field that is projected to grow exponentially in the next few decades.

“Clark Atlanta University remains dedicated to our scholars and equipping [them] with the best resources and innovative technologies,” said President George T. French Jr., Ph.D. “As we accelerate our momentum, these essential partnerships support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”

Dan Lejerskar, the founder of EON Reality, said that this partnership demonstrates the impact the company can have on academia.

“Partnering with a respected HBCU like Clark Atlanta University, whose graduates shape our world every year, demonstrates the impact EON-XR can have on the future of academia and the sciences,” said Lejerskar, EON Reality’s founder. “When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless.”

HBCUs have historically been overlooked by major corporations when it comes to certain opportunities.

This major partnership from EON Reality will open doors for many HBCU students at Clark Atlanta to obtain high-earning careers in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality moving forward.