Trey Songz Cleared In Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case

Trey Songz has been cleared in his sexual assault case—one of them. Trigga is all clear, but just in Las Vegas.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” said the Las Vegas Metro PD in a statement to TMZ.

Last November, Songz was accused of sexual misconduct while he was in town to celebrate his birthday. This is the incident that went down at South Las Vegas Boulevard hotel in Vegas.

However, the singer is still being sued for a cool $20M for what’s been described as a brutal rape that allegedly occurred in November 2016 at a California house party. The woman, who is only ID’d as a Jane Doe admits to having a prior consensual relationship with Songz but that he nevertheless anally raped her after pleading with him to stop.

There is also yet another case in Miami where Songz is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on New Year’s Day in 2018. Also worth noting, former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz of rape at the top of years but it seems that she hasn’t filed any formal charges, as of yet.

Songz has vehemently denied all the accusations. But all the smoke has been leading to a lot of side-eyes heading toward Songz’s way.